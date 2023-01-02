The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 21-14 overall and 14-5 at home, while New Orleans is 23-13 overall and 7-9 on the road. Philadelphia is favored by 4 points in the latest 76ers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Pelicans spread: 76ers -4

76ers vs. Pelicans over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Pelicans money line: Philadelphia -180, New Orleans +152

What you need to know about the 76ers

This past Saturday, the 76ers wrapped up 2022 with a 115-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Philadelphia can attribute much of its success to power forward Tobias Harris, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds. For the season, Harris is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The 76ers are averaging 111.9 points per game this season, which ranks 21st in the NBA. Philadelphia has been much better on the defensive end, allowing just 108.2 points per game, the second-best mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans' 2022 ended with a 116-101 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and six turnovers.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans in scoring, averaging 26.0 points per game. He's scored 30 or more points in four of his last six games, which includes a 36-point performance in his last meeting against the 76ers on Dec. 30.

