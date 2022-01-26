The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in an Eastern Conference tilt on Wednesday evening. The Bucks head into this contest on a three-game win streak. Cleveland, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight games, including a three-game win streak. Milwaukee has dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Cavaliers.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Milwaukee is favored by four points in the latest Bucks vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 218.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 58-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Cavaliers and locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Cavaliers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Cavaliers spread: Milwaukee -4

Bucks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218.5 points

Bucks vs. Cavaliers money line: Milwaukee -180, Cleveland +155

MIL: The Under is 5-1 in Bucks last 6 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game

CLE: The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are one of the top-scoring teams in the NBA. Milwaukee is ranked fifth in the league with 112 points per game. In their previous outing, the Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-127. Milwaukee had it going offensively, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Bucks knocked down 21 3-pointers in the win.

Forward Khris Middleton dropped a team-high 34 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Middleton shot 12-for-20 and hit five 3-pointers. Guard Jrue Holiday also had a solid performance, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds and two steals. Guard Donte DiVincenzo gave the Bucks a spark off the bench, logging a season-high 20 points while shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Darius Garland has been leading the way for the Cavaliers and averages a team-high 19.7 points per game. Garland is one of the top passers in the NBA and is ranked sixth in assists (8.2). The Vanderbilt product dished out at least 10 assists in eight of his last 10 games. The 2019 fifth overall pick has also recorded five straight double-doubles.

In the Jan. 15 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Garland had 27 points and 18 assists. Rookie center Evan Mobley is logging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The USC product has registered 10 double-doubles thus far this season. In Cleveland's win over the New York Knicks on Monday, Mobley finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 217 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.