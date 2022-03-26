The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 41-32 overall and 23-13 at home, while the Bulls are 42-31 overall and 16-21 on the road. It's a critical battle in the Eastern Conference with Chicago currently sitting fifth in the standings, while Cleveland is just a game back in sixth.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between the division rivals and the Bulls have won and covered the spread in two of the first three matchups. The latest Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook has Cleveland listed as the one-point favorites and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 79-49 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread: Cavaliers -1

Cavaliers vs. Bulls over-under: 222.5 points

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Thursday, losing 117-104. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Lauri Markkanen, who had 20 points in addition to five boards. The Cavaliers are now deadlocked with the Raptors and in a fight to hold onto a top-six seed, which would keep them out of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Jarrett Allen has been out since March 8 with a finger injury and the Cavaliers are just 4-5 in the nine games since he left the lineup. However, size might not be as much of an issue against a Bulls squad that only has two true big men in its rotation. Rookie 7-footer Evan Mobley (15.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.7 bpg) figures to be a difficult matchup for both Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson and could be key to Cleveland's success on Saturday night.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 126-109 margin last time out. Despite the defeat, Chicago got a solid performance out of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 39 points. Coby White also had 23 points and six assists off the bench, but the Bulls continue to struggle enormously on the defensive end.

New Orleans shot 49.4 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from the 3-point line while also making a staggering 32-of-34 from the free-throw line. The Bulls are now 4-10 since the NBA All-Star break and have given up 125 points or more in four of their last five games.

How to make Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks

The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavs vs. Bulls? And which side covers almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.