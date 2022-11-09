The Chicago Bulls will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. The Bulls are 6-6 overall and 4-2 at home while the Pelicans are 5-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. Chicago has the fifth-best defensive rating (109.2) in the NBA this season while New Orleans has the fifth-best offensive rating (115.8), so it will be a battle of strength-on-strength.

The Pelicans have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups while the Bulls have been 5-4-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the Bulls vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 233.

Bulls vs. Pelicans spread: Bulls +2.5

Bulls vs. Pelicans over/under: 233 points

Bulls vs. Pelicans money line: Chicago +110, New Orleans -130

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. Chicago captured a comfortable 111-97 win. It was another big night for shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points and five assists.

The Bulls held the Raptors to just 42.4% shooting from the floor and 32.8% shooting from the 3-point line, and they survived 21 turnovers by assisting on 30 of their 42 made field goals. It was LaVine's first 30-point game of the season and that's a positive sign after he was held out for load management on Monday night.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 129-122. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and seven assists along with seven boards. Williamson has played eight of the team's 10 games after missing all of last season and is averaging 23.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Bulls at home when the two teams last met in March as it won 126-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How to make Pelicans vs. Bulls picks

