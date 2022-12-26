The Chicago Bulls will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. Chicago is 14-18 overall and 7-7 at home, while Houston is 9-23 overall and 3-13 on the road. These teams are virtually even in their all-time series as Houston has 72 wins while Chicago has 71 wins.

Chicago is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.

Bulls vs. Rockets spread: Bulls -7.5

Bulls vs. Rockets over/under: 230 points

Bulls vs. Rockets money line: Chicago -320, Houston +250

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls skirted by the New York Knicks 118-117 this past Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward DeMar DeRozan as the clock expired. Chicago can attribute much of its success to shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 33 points, and DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists in addition to seven rebounds.

The victory was Chicago's third in a row, which is also its season high. This stretch follows a season-high four-game losing streak amid reports of player discontent. Chicago's defense is ahead of its offense this year, but the Bulls will be shorthanded in their backcourt with ace defender Alex Caruso (concussion) out.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as it fell 112-106 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for Houston was the play of center Alperen Sengun, who had 19 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Allowing an average of 115.3 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end as they rank 21st in points allowed per game and 28th in defensive rating. The Rockets aren't much better on offense, committing the most turnovers per game and ranking 28th in PPG. Veteran Eric Gordon (thumb) is questionable for Monday.

