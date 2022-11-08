Donovan Mitchell and the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1) hit the road to take on the Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The Cavs have won eight straight, and are coming off a dominant 114-100 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Clippers are looking to bounce back from a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and John Wall (rest) are both out for Los Angeles and Ricky Rubio (knee) remains out for Cleveland.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Clippers vs. Cavaliers:

Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread: Clippers +4

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 214 points

Clippers vs. Cavaliers money line: Los Angeles 158, Cleveland -190

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers came up short against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, falling 110-102. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Paul George, who had 34 points in addition to eight boards.

The Clippers have been inconsistent to open the season, but the reality of the situation is that they are just hoping to stay afloat until Kawhi Leonard and John Wall return to full strength. Paul George has carried the load for Los Angeles, averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game thus far. The Clippers are stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, taking their contest 114-100. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 33 points along with five rebounds.

Cleveland's defense has plenty to brag about, as they they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.9 on average. Donovan Mitchell has been outstanding in his first season with the Cavs, averaging 31.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

