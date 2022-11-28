The Boston Celtics will try to maintain their hot stretch when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Boston is riding a three-game winning streak and is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-4 record. Charlotte has started to turn its season around, beating Philadelphia and Minnesota in its last two games to improve to 6-14.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is favored by 10 points in the latest Celtics vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Hornets vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Hornets spread: Celtics -10

Celtics vs. Hornets over/under: 226 points

Celtics vs. Hornets money line: Boston -550, Charlotte +400

Celtics vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with its 16-4 record following a 130-121 win over Washington on Sunday night. The Celtics were without star forward Jayson Tatum, who is questionable to play on Monday night due to an ankle injury. He originally suffered the injury against Chicago last Monday, but he led the team in scoring and rebounding in wins over Dallas and Sacramento later in the week.

Jaylen Brown stepped up with Tatum sidelined on Sunday, pouring in a game-high 36 points against the Wizards. Brown was one of seven players who scored in double figures, so the Celtics have enough depth to overcome Tatum's potential absence. Boston has won 12 of its last 13 games, including each of its last eight at home, covering the spread in five of its last six games overall. The Hornets will be severely undermanned on Monday with LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) all out.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has more momentum than it has had at any point this season, winning consecutive games for the first time. The Hornets beat Philadelphia last Wednesday before taking down Minnesota on Friday. They have not played since their win over the Timberwolves, which gives them a rest advantage against a Boston team that is playing for the second day in a row.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points in the win against Minnesota, while guard Terry Rozier added 22 points and eight assists. Second-year forward Kai Jones notched career highs in points (nine) and rebounds (12) in that victory. Tatum leads Boston with 30.5 points per game, so his absence would certainly be felt.

How to make Hornets vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.