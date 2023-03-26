The Boston Celtics will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 51-23 on the season and are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are 19-55 and have the second-worst record in the West. However, it is San Antonio that has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Boston and the Spurs are also 9-1 against the spread during that span.

The Celtics scored a 121-116 victory in San Antonio earlier this year but it was the Spurs who covered as 15-point underdogs. This time around, Boston is favored by 16 points in the latest Celtics vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 232. Before you make any Spurs vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Spurs spread: Celtics -16

Celtics vs. Spurs over/under: 232 points

Celtics vs. Spurs money line: Boston -1700, San Antonio +950

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston is coming off a 120-95 win over the Pacers on Friday with Jayson Tatum supplying 34 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Jaylen Brown also had 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Derrick White had 22 points and nine assists.

The Celtics were able to limit Indiana to just 4-of-26 shooting from the 3-point line and also forced 17 turnovers in a dominant defensive display. They currently rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed per game (112.0) and fourth in defensive rating (112.0).

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost 136-124 to the Washington Wizards on the road on Friday. San Antonio had seven players reach double-figures in scoring and Keldon Johnson led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists.

However, the Spurs struggled defensively in D.C., allowing the Wizards to shoot 60% from the floor and 15-of-30 from the 3-point line. Opponents are shooting 55.7% from the floor and 41.2% from the 3-point line during a current three-game losing streak for the Spurs.

