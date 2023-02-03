The Boston Celtics will go for the two-game season sweep when they take on the shorthanded Phoenix Suns in a key NBA matchup on Friday in Boston. The Suns (27-26), fourth in the Pacific Division, are still without leading-scorer Devin Booker, due to a groin injury. He is expected back at some point during Phoenix's current road trip. The Celtics (37-15), the top seed in the Eastern Conference, cruised past the Suns in their Dec. 7 meeting, 125-98 in Phoenix.

Tipoff from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time regular-season series 75-59, including three of the last four meetings. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 224.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Suns vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -9.5

Suns vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

Suns vs. Celtics money line: Suns +360, Celtics -480

PHO: The Suns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games following an ATS loss

BOS: The Celtics are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum will look to reach 30 points or more for the fifth consecutive game and register his fourth double-double in the last five games. Tatum is averaging 32.3 points over the last 10 games, and scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's 139-96 win against Brooklyn. For the season, Tatum has 20 double-doubles and one triple-double, a 29-point, 14-rebound and 10-assist effort at Dallas in a 124-95 win on Jan. 5. In 49 games, all starts, he is averaging 31.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has also been on a tear. In 46 games, all starts, he is averaging 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. He has scored at least 20 points in each of the last five games and has six double-doubles on the year. He is coming off a 26-point performance in just 32 minutes in the win over the Nets on Wednesday. His best game of the season came against New Orleans on Jan. 11, when he scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Why the Suns can cover

Despite that, Boston isn't a lock to cover the Suns vs. Celtics spread. That's because Phoenix has played well of late, winning six of eight. Center Deandre Ayton is a big reason for that. He has scored 20 or more points in four of the last five games, including a 24-point effort against Brooklyn in a 117-112 win on Jan. 19. Over the last 10 games, he is averaging 19.6 points and 11.4 rebounds. For the season, his numbers are slightly lower but still impressive, averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Small forward Mikal Bridges has also picked up some of the scoring slack of late. He has reached 20 or more points in eight of the last 10 games. Bridges scored a season-high 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out five assists and made four steals in a 129-117 win at Minnesota on Nov. 9. For the season, he is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

How to make Suns vs. Celtics picks

