Charles Barkley fires back at Draymond Green: 'He's the worst member of the boy band'

Even when the NBA isn't playing games, it still manages to produce beef unlike any other sport. The quarantine's hottest feud has been between Charles Barkley and Draymond Green, and while it has been simmering for years, it began in earnest when games were still being played this season. Barkley, easily the NBA's most famous television personality, criticized Green's effort after being ejected from a February game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green fought back by claiming that he could do Barkley's job better than him, and went on to criticize the Hall-of-Famer for failing to win a championship. The two have been going back and forth ever since, with Green most recently saying that Barkley is jealous of his success. Barkley didn't take kindly to that sentiment, so he responded to Green on John Calipari's Facebook show, "Coffee with Cal."

"He's the worst member of the boy band who doesn't realize he's standing next to Timberlake. When the girls are throwing panties at his head, he's going to get hit by some drive-by panties, but they're really meant for Timberlake."



"He's the worst member of the boy band who doesn't realize he's standing next to Justin Timberlake," Barkley said. "When the girls are throwing panties at his head, he's going to get hit by some drive-by panties, but they're really throwing panties at Justin Timberlake."

Barkley is referring to Green's comments in which he claimed that he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson changed the game of basketball. Barkley's rebuttal, essentially, is that Green has just ridden the coattails of Curry, Thompson and Kevin Durant.

Considering their history, Barkley's opinion can hardly be trusted on the matter. The same can be said of Green's on Barkley. The reality is that they are both legendary players whose careers may have gone in different directions, but were far more similar than either would care to admit. After all, they might be the only two players proud enough to keep this feud alive for as long as they have.