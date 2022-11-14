The Phoenix Suns are still unsure about when veteran point guard Chris Paul will return to the lineup. Paul has missed the team's last two games due to right heel soreness and is still listed as questionable for their matchup with the Miami Heat on Monday night.

"As much as he wants to get out there, there's no way we're going to push it in any regard," Suns coach Monty Williams said after practice on Sunday. "We just have to wait and see. Unless he's 150%, we're not going to put him on the floor."

"When I'm able and ready to play, I'll be out there," Paul said.

Paul initially suffered the injury on Nov. 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the middle of the second quarter, Paul attempted to navigate a screen when he appeared to either get tripped up or lose his balance. Regardless, he came up hobbling and checked out at the next whistle. He then made his way to the locker room and a short time later the team announced he would not return.

Paul has had a tough start to the season. Prior to the injury he was averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists per game, while shooting just 36.8 percent from the field. Still, he runs the show on the offensive end and another injury is the last thing this Suns team needed.

Starting center Deandre Ayton (ankle), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (concussion) have all missed multiple games already, while Cameron Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus that required surgery. In addition, the Suns are without Jae Crowder, who is on leave while he waits for a trade.

Despite all the injury issues, the Suns have gotten off to a strong 8-4 start that has them just one game behind the Utah Jazz for first place in the Western Conference.