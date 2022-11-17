Kawhi Leonard could be back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The team has officially upgraded his status to "questionable" for its game against the Detroit Pistons.

Leonard has been dealing with stiffness in his right knee and has missed all but two games this season. Before this update, he had been listed as "out" due to right knee injury management.

In Leonard's two regular-season appearances -- against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 20 and the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 23 -- he came off the bench and played 21 minutes. Before that, he started preseason games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 3 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 9.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season after partially tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs.

Paul George, Leonard's co-star, is also listed as questionable against Detroit, due to a left hand contusion.

Through 15 games, the Clippers are 8-7, with the second-best defense in the NBA. They desperately need Leonard to stabilize their offense, however, as they've scored just 105.9 points per 100 possessions. Only the Los Angeles Lakers have scored less efficiently.