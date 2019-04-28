Clippers sign head coach Doc Rivers to long-term contract extension after surprisingly successful season, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers have a bright future, and they're making sure Doc Rivers will be around for it. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers head coach has officially signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team long-term. Neither the length nor the monetary value of the contract has been disclosed.

Rivers' extension comes after a surprisingly successful season in which he led the Clippers to 48 wins and a postseason appearance when many expected them to land in the lottery -- especially after the midseason trade of Tobias Harris, who was the team's leading scorer at the time of the deal. The Clippers even won two games in the first round against the defending champion Golden State Warriors before being ultimately eliminated in six games.

Rivers is understandably fond of the current crop of Clippers, and now that his own foreseeable future is secure, he will look to continue to guide the team from a fringe playoff team back to a legitimate contender.

"As I've said before, I've never had a group where you wanted to, in the morning, you raced to the car, you raced to practice just because you love being around them," Rivers said. "So for me, it was just a pleasure to coach them."

Rivers joined the Clippers in June of 2013. During his six seasons with the franchise thus far, he has compiled a 307-185 record and made the postseason five times.

The Clippers are expected to be in play as a potential destination for some top-tier free agents over the offseason, as they have ample cap space to pair with an intriguing, competitive core comprised of veterans Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley. Having a well-respected coach like Rivers locked up long-term should only help their cause when it comes to attracting talent.