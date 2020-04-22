Coronavirus: Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered from COVID-19, donated blood plasma

New York Knicks owner James Dolan was diagnosed with the coronavirus late last month, but was thankfully not experiencing any significant symptoms. Now, Dolan has officially been cleared, and has donated blood plasma to try and help doctors develop treatments for other patients, according to a Madison Square Garden spokesperson.

Dolan is most well known for his role in running the Knicks, but also oversees operations for the NHL's New York Rangers as head of the Madison Square Garden Company. At the time of his diagnosis, he was the 15th member of the NBA community to test positive fro the coronavirus, joining the likes of Rudy Gobert, Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart.

Along with Dolan, Smart and at least four other players also have plans to donate blood plasma. The NBA asked team personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus to consider donating their plasma as part of the "NBA Together" program, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shortly before his diagnosis in late March, Dolan completed the sale of The Forum in Inglewood, California to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer for $400 million. Ballmer plans to build the Clippers' new arena near where the historic Forum now stands.