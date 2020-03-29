Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus; in self-isolation with 'little to no symptoms'
Dolan becomes the 15th known member of the NBA community to contract the coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has made its way through the NBA, with 14 confirmed cases and five players announcing their positive COVID-19 tests. On Saturday, the New York Knicks added to the NBA tally by confirming that Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Dolan has contracted the coronavirus. The team gave details via Twitter:
"The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations."
Dolan, who supervises day-to-day operations for the Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Liberty, joins Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart as known members of the NBA community to confirm positive COVID-19 tests. Wood was recently cleared from the virus and was announced as "fully recovered" by his agent.
Dolan and The Madison Square Garden Company recently agreed to sell the Forum in Inglewood, California to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer for $400 million after a legal standoff. Dolan had previously contested that plan, claiming that he agreed to give up the land on which the Clippers' new arena would be built -- just across the street from the Forum -- under false pretenses.
In addition to the Knicks and Rangers, some of the brands that The Madison Square Garden Company lists on its website include Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Tao Group Hospitality.
