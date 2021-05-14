Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players on the court. Off the court, Lillard has made a name for himself as a rapper. In fact, Dame has been so successful in both endeavors that rappers are starting to include him in their own songs.

On Friday, rapper J.Cole released his latest album "The Off-Season," and sampled Lillard throughout of the new songs. Lillard can be heard speaking throughout the song "p u n c h i n ' . t h e . c l o c k."

Lillard called J. Cole a "real one" on Twitter and seemed to appreciate the sample.

Rappers featuring and mentioning athletes on their songs is a tradition as old as time. In addition to Lillard, there are also references made to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies standout Ja Morant throughout J. Cole's new record.

"The Off-Season" album cover features J. Cole standing in front of a burning basketball hoop.

The theme certainly isn't a huge surprise, considering that Cole is slated to participate in the Basketball Africa League this coming season. J. Cole will play in three to six games for Rwanda's Patriots BBC. Before becoming a successful rapper, J. Cole was a walk on for St. John's men's basketball team when he was a student there.