Rapper J. Cole. has signed a deal to play in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda's Patriots BBC, according to ESPN. He is expected to play three to six games this season. The signing will reportedly become official on Thursday.

The league consists of 12 teams, and J.Cole's first game with Rwanda's Patriots BBC will be against the Nigeria River Hoopers on Sunday.

New Times Rwanda tweeted a video of what appeared to be J. Cole in his jersey. They also reported that he is on the club's roster.

The 36 year old arrived in Rwanda earlier in May to quarantine in order to be ready to play for the league.

J. Cole is a known avid basketball fan and, according to Master P in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he was training to be in the NBA at one point.

The rapper is still often seen in videos playing basketball, impressing fans with his playing ability. His basketball dreams began at Sanford High School in North Carolina and he was a walk-on at St. John's. The rapper never logged any minutes with the Red Storm, however.

This is a big month for the rapper, who also has a highly anticipated album called "The Off-Season" coming out on May 14. The album cover features a basketball hoop.