The Memphis Grizzlies have been the hottest team in the NBA, posting 10 consecutive victories to put themselves in the top four in the Western Conference. Seven of the wins have come against conference rivals, which has boosted their record to 22-9 versus the West. The Grizzlies (29-14) look to keep rolling when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday. Memphis is coming off a 116-108 home triumph over Golden State on Tuesday, while Minnesota dropped a 128-125 decision at New Orleans. The Grizzlies won't have Dillon Brooks (ankle) for this one, while Steven Adams (protocols) remains day-to-day.

Tipoff at the FedExForum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Memphis is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Memphis -4.5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves money line: Memphis -190, Minnesota +160

MEM: The Grizzlies are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win

MIN: The Timberwolves are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine contests as underdogs

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis had six players score in double figures on Tuesday, with Ja Morant leading the charge. The 22-year-old point guard scored 29 points, including the final five of the contest, while adding eight assists and five rebounds. Morant has recorded at least 26 points in seven of his last eight games and notched 20 or more on 22 occasions this season.

Morant's contributions during Memphis' winning streak have been paramount as he has earned back-to-back NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors, receiving the most recent award after averaging 25 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists over five games. Jaren Jackson Jr. was an important factor in the victory over Golden State as he recorded his second straight double-double and third overall this campaign with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The 22-year-old power forward, who is fifth in the NBA with an average of two blocks, has been held under 10 points only five times in 42 games this season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota dominated its last meeting with the Grizzlies, a 138-95 home victory on Nov. 20 in which it led by as many as 45 points. A total of 14 players landed on the scoresheet in that contest as D'Angelo Russell led the way with 28 points. The 25-year-old point guard also had a strong performance in the Timberwolves' overtime loss at Memphis 12 days earlier, sinking six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 30 points.

Russell posted his third straight double-double and seventh of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans with 18 points and 10 assists. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 28 points in the setback while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 26 along with eight rebounds and five assists. The 26-year-old Towns, who notched a season-high 40 points at Houston two days earlier, leads the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points) and boards (9.3).

