The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 37-37 overall and 21-15 at home, while the Grizzlies are 46-27 overall and 14-22 on the road. The two teams are both 5-5 straight up and against the spread in their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

However, it was the Grizzlies who dominated their only meeting this season, winning 128-103 as 9.5-point home favorites in December. This time around, Memphis is favored by 2 points in the latest Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 245. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Grizzlies:

Hawks vs. Grizzlies spread: Hawks +2

Hawks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 245 points

Hawks vs. Grizzlies money line: Atlanta +115, Memphis -135

Hawks vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hawks

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Hawks and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 143-130 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double with 17 points and 17 boards.

Dejounte Murray also had a double-double with 20 points and 12 assists and Atlanta had eight different players reach double-figures in scoring. The Hawks' bench came through in a big way with 62 points in the victory. Atlanta shot 55.2% from the floor and 15-of-30 from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies won their contest at home with ease on Friday, bagging a 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Shooting guard Luke Kennard was the offensive standout of the contest for Memphis, shooting 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 30 points.

Desmond Bane also had 25 points, while Ja Morant had 18 points and eight assists in just over 19 minutes off the bench. The Grizzlies went an astonishing 25-of-42 from beyond the arc and are shooting 52.5% from the floor as a team during a current five-game winning streak.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.