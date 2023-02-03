Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (26-26) hit the road to take on Lauri Markkanen and Utah Jazz (27-26) on Friday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are 18-9 at home, while Atlanta is 13-15 on the road. The Hawks are looking to build off their 132-100 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns and the Jazz are looking to extend their winning streak to three games after beating the Toronto Raptors 131-128 in their last outing. Atlanta is 23-28-1 and the Jazz are 30-23 against the spread this season.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. The Jazz are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 242.

Jazz vs. Hawks spread: Utah -1.5

Jazz vs. Hawks over/under: 242 points

Jazz vs. Hawks money line: Utah -120, Atlanta +100

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, winning 131-128. Power forward Lauri Markkanen led the way, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Markkanen was recently named a reserve on the Western Conference All-Star team marking his first career ASG selection. The 25-year-old is averaging 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. Point guard Jordan Clarkson has also been a standout for the Jazz, averaging 20.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak in dominant fashion, defeating the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the way for Atlanta with Young scoring 20 points and notching 12 assists, and Murray scoring 21 points and dishing out 8 assists.

When both are healthy and on the court, Young and Murray combine to give Atlanta one of the premier backcourt duos in the NBA. For the season, Young is averaging 27.0 points, 9.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, while Murray has per game averages of 21.1 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

