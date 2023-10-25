The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center in the season opener for both sides. Atlanta was 39-49-1 ATS last season, which was the sixth-worst spread mark in the NBA. Charlotte was just a bit better at 37-43 ATS. The Hawks made the playoffs last season and pushed the Celtics to six games in the first round before ultimately falling. Charlotte finished second to last in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -3.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over/under: 235.5 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Hornets: +139, Hawks: -163

What you need to know about the Hawks

John Collins is no longer in Atlanta, but the Hawks brought back much of their core from last year in Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Key offseason additions included Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews, giving Atlanta a plethora of strong shooters.

Young led the way with 26.2 points per game last season, but saw most of his efficiency numbers go down. His 43% field-goal percentage and his 33.5% mark from 3-point range were both the worst he's had since his rookie season.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets were plagued by injuries last season, so they're hoping a healthier roster will produce better results. Four of their top five leading scorers from last season return, with Kelly Oubre Jr. departing via free agency. Charlotte also added Brandon Miller out of Alabama with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Despite their overall struggles last year, the Hornets played the Hawks well, winning three out of four in the head-to-head series. That includes their first matchup last year when Charlotte won 126-109 before dealing with more injuries as the season progressed.

