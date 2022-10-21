Eastern Conference foes take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Friday evening when the New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons in the second game of the 2022-23 season for both teams. New York finished 37-45 last season and opened the season with an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Detroit won only 23 games in 2021-22 but began the campaign with a victory over the Orlando Magic. Marvin Bagley (knee), Alec Burks (foot), and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out for Detroit, with Quentin Grimes (foot) out for New York.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 6.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Pistons vs. Knicks odds.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: Knicks -260, Pistons +210

DET: The Pistons are 22-18-1 against the spread in the last 41 road games

NYK: The Knicks are 16-24 against the spread in the last 41 home games

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit started its season on a high note, outlasting the Orlando Magic in its season opener on Wednesday. The Pistons generated 31 assists in their first game, and five players scored at least 14 points. Detroit was above-average in free throw creation (22.0 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (78.2%) last season, and the Pistons also secured 27.6% of available offensive rebounds in 2021-22.

Cade Cunningham is a budding star for the Pistons. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 21.0 points and 6.4 assists per game in his final 21 contests as a rookie last season, and he generated 18 points and 10 assists on Wednesday. On the other end, the Pistons have a penchant for havoc creation, forcing 14.6 turnovers per game and 7.7 steals per game last season. Detroit also blocked 4.8 shots per game in 2021-22, and ranked in the top eight of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed at 11.8 per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York projects as the superior team in this matchup, especially in its home building. The Knicks finished with 14 more victories than the Pistons last season, and made a high-profile addition in Jalen Brunson. Brunson generated 15 points and nine assists in his Knicks debut on Wednesday, and he averaged 16.3 points per game for the Dallas Mavericks a season ago. Beyond Brunson's contributions, New York produced 28 assists and 18 offensive rebounds in the opener, with six players reaching double-digits in scoring.

On defense, the Knicks held the Grizzlies to 38.9% shooting, and that comes on the heels of a season in which New York ranked No. 5 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (44.7%). New York also projects to be elite on the defensive glass, securing 74.0% of available defensive rebounds in 2021-22. The Knicks also have a potential edge with the 3-point line, as New York was above-average in 3-point percentage on offense (35.7%) and defense (34.2%) last season.

