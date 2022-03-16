The New York Knicks look to end their five-game home losing streak when they host the road-challenged Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Knicks (28-40), who are beginning a four-game homestand after a 3-4 road trip that concluded with back-to-back losses, haven't won on their own court since defeating Sacramento on Jan. 31. Portland (26-41) owns one of the worst records in the NBA away from home at 9-23 and has lost five consecutive road games, including a 122-113 setback at Atlanta on Monday. Among those listed out on the injury report are Cam Reddish (shoulder) and Quentin Grimes (knee) for New York and Anfernee Simons (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) for Portland.

Tip-off at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 222.

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers spread: New York -12.5

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 222 points

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers money line: New York -800, Portland +550

NYK: The Knicks are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games

POR: The Trail Blazers are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 contests following a straight-up loss



Why the Knicks can cover

New York was without RJ Barrett when it dropped a 112-103 decision at Portland on Feb. 12 but still had three players reach the 20-point mark in defeat. Julius Randle led the way with 28 and pulled down 16 rebounds to match his season-high. The 27-year-old power forward, who has scored at least 26 points in four straight contests, leads New York in scoring (20.5 points), rebounding (9.9) and assists (5.2).

The loss at Portland was one of four games missed by Barrett, who was sidelined with a sprained left ankle but came back strong. The 21-year-old small forward set a career-high in his return on Feb. 25, scoring 46 points while making six 3-pointers against Miami. Barrett has recorded 20 or more points in eight of his nine contests since the injury while Evan Fournier is coming off his best offensive outing in a month. He had a 25-point performance at Brooklyn on Sunday in which he was 9-for-13 from the floor -- including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland has lost seven of its last eight overall contests but has been receiving some tremendous offensive efforts from Josh Hart of late. The 27-year-old shooting guard, who was acquired from New Orleans in a seven-player deal in early February, set a career high with 44 points on 15-of-21 shooting in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 home victory against Washington on Saturday. Hart, whose previous best was a 30-point outing as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2018, followed up with a 31-point performance in Monday's loss to the Hawks.

Hart went 10-for-16 from 3-point range in those two contests after making only two of his 27 attempts from beyond the arc in his previous five outings. Rookie Trendon Watford also has turned it on offensively, reaching double figures in points in six consecutive games and scoring at least 22 in each of his last three outings. The 21-year-old power forward recorded 10 or more points only twice in his first 35 contests this season.

