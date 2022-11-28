LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (7-11) are set to play host to the Indiana Pacers (11-8) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 5-5 at home, while Indiana is 4-4 on the road. After a horrendous start to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers have won five of their last six games, including two straight. Meanwhile, the Pacers have lost two of three and are looking to bounce back from a 114-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their last outing. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as day-to-day, but both are expected to play on Monday. Patrick Beverley (suspended) remains out for Los Angeles.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Pacers over/under: 234 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Los Angeles -165, Indiana 140

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 143-138 victory. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have found some success as of late, mainly due to the play of James and power forward Anthony Davis. James is playing at a MVP level, averaging 25.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while Davis has per game averages of 26.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 114-100 margin. Shooting guard Buddy Hield had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

The Pacers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, regularly beating teams with their balanced offensive attack. Indiana has four players averaging at least 17 points per game this season, led by Tyrese Haliburton (19.6) and Bennedict Mathurin (18.8).

