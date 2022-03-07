Gregg Popovich aims to tie the NBA's all-time career record for coaching wins when the San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. San Antonio is on a four-game losing streak, with Popovich sitting on 1,334 regular-season victories. The Spurs are 24-40 overall this season, with the Lakers entering at 28-35. Anthony Davis (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are out for the Lakers, with LeBron James (knee) listed as questionable. Dejounte Murray (calf), Devin Vassell (groin) and Keita Bates-Diop (back) are listed as questionable for the Spurs.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Antonio as a two-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds.

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -2

Lakers vs. Spurs over-under: 232.5 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -130, Lakers +110

LAL: The Lakers are 14-25 against the spread in conference games

SAS: The Spurs are 20-15-1 against the spread in conference games

Why the Lakers can cover



The Lakers have a couple of clear edges on defense. Los Angeles creates havoc on a regular basis, forcing 14.5 turnovers per game. The Lakers are also in the top eight of the NBA in steals per game (8.0) and in the top five of the NBA in blocks per game (5.7). San Antonio attempts the fewest free throws (19.0 per game) in the NBA this season, and the Spurs are also in the bottom five of the league in free-throw accuracy.

On offense, the Lakers rely on strong shooting inside the 3-point arc, with Los Angeles converting 54.0 percent of 2-point attempts. That leads to an above-average field goal percentage of 46.5 percent, and the Lakers are in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw attempts, averaging 22.2 per game. The Spurs are in the bottom quartile of the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (46.8 percent) and defensive rebound rate (71.1 percent) this season.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio has elite traits on the offensive end. The Spurs are the NBA's best passing team by the numbers, leading the league in assists with 28.2 helpers per game. San Antonio also takes care of the ball at an elite level, committing 12.6 turnovers per game, and the Spurs have the best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.23) in the NBA by a comfortable margin. The Spurs are also in the top five of the NBA in field-goal percentage, making 46.8 percent of attempts, and the Lakers rank No. 26 in the NBA in assists allowed and No. 27 in the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed on defense.

On the opposite end, San Antonio is in the top 10 of the league in steals (7.7 per game), blocks (5.0 per game) and free-throw attempts allowed (20.5 per game). Los Angeles is No. 27 in turnovers per game, illustrating real issues with ball security, and the Lakers have the second-worst free-throw percentage in the league this season.

