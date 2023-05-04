The Los Angeles Lakers have always been one of the hottest tickets in the NBA, but they're taking things to a new level in this postseason's most anticipated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Prices to get into Chase Center in San Francisco are definitely high, but they're nothing compared to the cost of tickets being purchased for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fans are apparently willing to shell out some serious money to see LeBron James and Steph Curry in what could be the most star-powered second-round series in league history. In fact, Game 3 has the highest average price of a sold Lakers ticket ($873) since Kobe Bryant's final NBA game, according to data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. Bryant's finale against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 had an average cost of $937, and you probably wouldn't find a single fan with regrets since he scored 60 points and hit the game-winning shot.

On the list of most expensive Laker tickets, the cost for Game 3 also ranks above 2021's Christmas Day game against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, along with the game that featured Bryant's jersey retirement in 2017, which also happened to come against the Warriors.

Those who have purchased tickets to Saturday's game in Los Angeles are likely hoping for a similarly historic evening, and the Lakers are instilling confidence in their fan base. The average listed price for Game 3 on Vivid Seats spiked 20 percent overnight following the Lakers' 117-112 Game 1 road win.

Here's a look at the most expensive tickets of the NBA's second round so far.

Date Game Avg. Ticket May 6 GSW at LAL G3 $873 May 8 GSW at LAL G4 $805 May 4 LAL at GSW G2 $702 May 10 MIA at NYK G5 $603 May 8 NYK at MIA G4 $369

As you can see, Game 4 isn't far behind Game 3 in terms of cost, and those prices might shoot through the roof if the Lakers win Thursday's Game 2, increasing the likelihood that Game 4 would be the final win of an L.A. sweep.

The astronomical ticket prices only add to the lore of the Lakers-Warriors series. If Game 1 is any indication, it could not only live up to the hype, but far exceed it.