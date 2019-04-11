LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony sit courtside for Dwyane Wade's final NBA game

There will always be love between the Banana Boat crew.

As Dwyane Wade played out his final NBA game when the Miami Heat visited the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, he received a visit from his old pals -- none other than LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

LeBron sat out the last six regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers, so he's been free for the past couple of weeks now. Meanwhile, Chris Paul played his final regular season game for the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night while Carmelo Anthony has been a free agent for the past couple of months.

In other words, all three of Wade's pals were available on Wednesday night and they made sure to show up to Wade's last-ever game in his 16-year career.

Check out LeBron commenting on what it's like to attend Wade's final game while also chiming in on their four years together in Miami.

And it wasn't just limited to the Banana Boat crew -- former Heat teammate Mike Miller was also in attendance for Wade's final home game with his wife. Miller played three years with Wade from 2010 until 2013.

At the Barclays tonight to see my man @DwyaneWade lace them up one last time!! pic.twitter.com/oF3HpZEQHM — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) April 10, 2019

Wade technically played five years with LeBron, with four of them coming in Miami from 2010 through 2014 and one year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18 before he was ultimately traded back to the Heat at the trade deadline. During that span, the two led their teams to two titles and four Finals appearances. Not a shabby duo by any means.

Although Wade was never able to play with Paul and Anthony as teammates in the NBA -- Anthony was rumored as a free agent target of the Heat this season, but a deal never came to fruition -- their friendship has lasted throughout the years despite Wade playing as an opponent of Anthony and Paul during the entirety of their careers.

Wade will conclude his NBA career as a three-time NBA champion, former Finals MVP and scoring champion and the franchise leader in most Heat categories, including points, assists and games played.