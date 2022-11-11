The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 3-9 overall and 3-3 at home, while Phoenix is 8-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Magic only have one player in their regular rotation over 24 years of age while the Suns don't have anybody in their rotation under 24. So it will be a battle of youth vs. experience on Friday night.

The Suns have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups between these two teams but the Magic have covered in two of those three contests. This time around, Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 217.5.

Magic vs. Suns spread: Magic +7.5

Magic vs. Suns over/under: 217.5 points

Magic vs. Suns money line: Orlando +250, Phoenix -320

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic netted a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Small forward Franz Wagner (22 points) was the top scorer for Orlando as rookie sensation Paolo Banchero (ankle) did not dress for the game. Wagner went 9-for-17 from the floor and also dished out six assists, while Wendell Carter Jr. had a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Banchero is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns and having the No. 1 overall pick back in the lineup would provide a huge boost. Banchero is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season and he's the current frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year honors as well as the unquestionable No. 1 scoring option for Orlando.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Wednesday as they won 129-117. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 31 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 10 assists.

With sharpshooter Cam Johnson out for 1-2 months with a shoulder injury, having Bridges pick up his scoring efforts to supplement Booker is a necessity for Phoenix to stick around near the top of the Western Conference. Bridges is averaging a career-high 16.3 points per game while shooting career-bests 59.1% from the floor and 46.4% from the 3-point line.

