The Boston Celtics will be getting a key contributor back for their decisive Game 7 matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night. After missing the sixth game of the series with a right forearm strain, reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon will be available for the final game of the series, according to The Athletic. Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in his right elbow since the first game of the series, and that injury impacted his forearm.

Prior to missing Game 6, Brogdon had been struggling in the series. He scored a total of just two points in 43 minutes in the previous three games, and he has shot below 50% from the floor in every game except the first one. Given those struggles and his lingering injury, it remains to be seen just how much he'll actually play in Game 7.

After dropping the first three games of the series, the Celtics were able to bounce back and pull off three straight victories in order to force a seventh and final game. If they are able to complete the comeback, they will become the first team in NBA history to win a best-of-seven series after falling behind 0-3.

The winner of the series between the Celtics and Heat will advance to the NBA Finals, where they will face off against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are making the first Finals appearance in franchise history after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals.