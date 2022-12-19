The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) will be looking to build on a historic performance when they face the Dallas Mavericks (15-15) on Monday night. Minnesota scored a franchise-record 150 points in a blowout win over Chicago on Sunday. Dallas fell back to the .500 mark overall this season with its overtime loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 3 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread: Timberwolves +3

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under: 228 points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota +140, Dallas -165

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks: See picks here

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is coming off the best offensive performance in team history, setting franchise records in points (150) and made field goals (57) in its win over Chicago on Sunday. The Timberwolves knocked down 65.5% of their shots and made a season-best 23 3-pointers on 43 attempts. Star guard Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 37 points and dished out a career-high 11 assists.

Dallas comes into this game having lost four of its last six games, including an overtime loss to Cleveland on Saturday. Luka Doncic, who is the second-leading scorer in the NBA, is questionable to play on Monday due to a quadriceps injury. Center Dwight Powell (thigh), shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) and forward Davis Bertans (illness) are all questionable for this game as well.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Minnesota is dealing with some injury issues of its own, as star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is going to be out until at least January due to a calf injury. Center Rudy Gobert (ankle) and power forward Taurean Prince (shoulder) are both questionable for this game. The Timberwolves had not scored more than 118 points in any of their previous five games before exploding on Sunday night, so that performance was an anomaly.

Veteran guard Kemba Walker is coming off a strong showing for Dallas, scoring 32 points in Saturday's loss to Cleveland. It was just his third game with the team after being acquired at the end of November. Center Christian Wood had a phenomenal game as well, scoring 26 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.