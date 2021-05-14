Michael Jordan is coming out of retirement again. Movie retirement, that is. MJ will make an appearance in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," according to actor Don Cheadle, who is also in the movie. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cheadle, who plays a rogue artificial intelligence named Al-G Rhythm in the film, said that Jordan will be on screen at some point in the movie.

However, Cheadle did say that Jordan has a role but, "not in the way you'd expect it."

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is slated to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. It's the long-anticipated sequel to the original "Space Jam," which was released back in 1996 with Jordan as the main star.

This time around, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is stepping in to team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes.

The trailer for "Space Jam: A New Legacy" was released last month and the film is expected to feature cameos from other NBA stars, such as Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson, as well as WNBA legend Diana Taurasi and more.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing production delays, the Space Jam sequel is expected to be released on time.