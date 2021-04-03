The mid-July release date for Space Jam: A New Legacy starring Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is drawing closer, and on Saturday fans eager for the sequel to the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan were treated to a surprise in the form of the first full official trailer for the film.

The trailer is over two and a half minutes long, and it lays out the plot of the film, which seems to revolve around James teaming up with the Looney Tunes in order to get his captured son back home safely from a frenetic AI-generated world. The trailer also featured some quick, cool cameos, including Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Diana Taurasi, as well as a plethora of characters from other Warner Bros. franchises.

You can see the full trailer below:

"It's one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I've ever played in," James said of the contest at the center of the film, via EW. "The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history."

In addition to the NBA players that appeared in cameos in the trailer, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma are also in the film. While James has made appearances in films before, including Judd Apatow's 2015 film Trainwreck, this will be his first major starring role, much like the original Space Jam was Jordan's first -- and only -- starring role.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on July 16, 2021, both in traditional theaters and also on HBO Max.