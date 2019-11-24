NBA DFS: Paul George and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Sunday, Nov. 24

Ten teams make up the NBA DFS player pool Sunday, including two teams playing strong basketball in the Western Conference. The 10-5 Dallas Mavericks play at the 11-5 Houston Rockets at 3:30 p.m. ET, with Mavericks forward Luka Doncic squaring off against Rockets guard James Harden. Doncic is pumping in 29.9 points per game to go with 10.4 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game -- his assists average is second in the NBA and his points average is fourth. But everyone is looking up at Harden, who is scoring an NBA-best 38.3 points per game to go along with 5.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Are Doncic or Harden strong choices for your Sunday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings). George has only been with the Clippers for five games since his offseason shoulder surgery, but his first game back -- against Sunday's opponent the New Orleans Pelicans -- was a strong one. George scored 33 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dealt four assists against the Pelicans on Nov. 14, and is primed for big numbers again Sunday. George is scoring 26.4 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 2019, and is rested after having Saturday off during a five-game home stand.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Sunday also includes stacking George with Kawhi Leonard ($9,800 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings). Leonard has been stellar for his new team so far this season, as the reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. After missing four straight games due to load management and minor injuries, Leonard returned Wednesday to score 17 points in an overtime win over the Celtics, and then scored 24 points in a shootout win against the Rockets. The Pelicans are 23rd in the NBA in defending small forwards like Leonard, and McClure believes he will be a valuable asset to your NBA DFS team Sunday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday.

