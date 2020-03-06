NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for March 6: Target Hawks vs. Wizards in daily Fantasy basketball

The NBA has an exciting 10-game slate set for Friday evening. All eyes will be on the late game, as the Eastern Conference's first place Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Staples Center to take on the best in the West. While Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be popular targets in the Bucks vs. Lakers showdown, the ridiculous 247.5-point over-under in the Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards game stands out the most for NBA DFS players. Trae Young and Bradley Beal are surprisingly affordable and project to be among the most popular NBA DFS plays on Friday while playing in the shootout.

Other top options on Friday's NBA DFS slate include Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, and Nikola Vucevic, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are four games with an over-under above 230 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Friday's NBA DFS strategy.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Friday right now at SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS stacks for Friday

Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. He has his eye on the potential shootout in Washington between the Hawks and Wizards.

"This game is surprisingly affordable for having one of the highest over-unders we have seen all year," Gibbs told SportsLine.

If stacking the Hawks, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the Wizards side of the ball, too. "Ish Smith has already been ruled out, opening up more minutes and touches for value options like Shabazz Napier and Jerome Robinson. Robinson is near minimum price and allows you to easily fit both Beal and Young."

How to pick optimal NBA DFS stacks

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Friday night? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.