The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24 and teams will be chasing the Denver Nuggets as they look to defend their title. The latest 2023 NBA futures odds list Denver at +450 to repeat, which trails only the Boston Celtics (+380) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+400. Milwaukee made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, bringing in Damian Lillard to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Will that be enough to put the Bucks back on top, or is there better value on the favored Celtics or the defending champs.

Other 2023-24 NBA championship favorites include the Suns (+550), the Warriors (+900) and the Lakers (+1100). Picking who wins it all is just one way to play NBA futures as there are also NBA lines on the board for MVP, win totals, who will make the playoffs and more. Before making any basketball picks or 2023-24 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from SportsLine basketball expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, he quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, he has returned $3,215 for $100 bettors on his NBA picks. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 NBA futures bets

One of Severance's top 2023-24 NBA futures picks: He's fading the Phoenix Suns (+550) as a title contender. The Suns have gone all-in to try and win it all. They acquired Kevin Durant in the middle of last season and then added Bradley Beal this offseason, giving Phoenix a formidable Big 3 when it comes to scoring.

However, they also moved Deandre Ayton as part of the three-team Damian Lillard deal, which has created some defensive concerns. Severance has concerns about that, as well as the durability of this group, and he sees better values on the 2023-24 NBA title futures board.

"Phoenix is going to be spectacular to watch offensively with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal ... but you have to play some defense and rebound to win in the playoffs, and it's hard to see the Suns doing that well enough," he said. "Do they really think Jusuf Nurkic is an upgrade on Deandre Ayton at center? Big frontcourts could eat this team for lunch." See Severance's best NBA futures bets at SportsLine.

How to place 2023 NBA futures bets

2023-24 NBA championship odds

Celtics +380

Bucks +400

Nuggets +450

Suns +550

Warriors+ 900

Lakers +1100

76ers +2500

Mavericks +2500

Clippers +2500

Heat +2800

Cavaliers +3000

Grizzlies +3000

Kings +4000

Knicks +5000

Pelicans +5000

Timberwolves +6000

Thunder +7500

Hawks +8000

Raptors +12500

Bulls +15000

Nets +15000

Spurs +20000

Pacers +20000

Jazz +30000

Rockets +30000

Magic +30000

Pistons +50000

Hornets +50000

Wizards +50000

Blazers +50000

2023-24 NBA win totals

Celtics 54.5

Bucks 53.5

Nuggets 52.5

Suns 52.5

Cavaliers 50.5

76ers 47.5

Warriors 47.5

Lakers 46.5

Clippers 45.5

Grizzlies 45.5

Knicks 45.5

Heat 44.5

Kings 44.5

Timberwolves 44.5

Pelicans 44.5

Thunder 44.5

Mavericks 43.5

Hawks 41.5

Pacers 38.5

Nets 37.5

Bulls 37.5

Magic 37.5

Raptors 36.5

Jazz 35.5

Hornets 31.5

Rockets 31.5

Spurs 28.5

Pistons 27.5

Blazers 27.5

Wizards 23.5