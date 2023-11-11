The second night of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament is in the books. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers all recorded wins in their first tournament contests -- and the Charlotte Hornets leapfrogged over the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks in the group standings. Yes, all three of those "East B" teams are 1-0, but since those squads have yet to square off, the Hornets (+7, 124) are sporting the group's best point differential (second tiebreaker) and points scored (third tiebreaker) ahead of the Heat (+7, 121) and Bucks (+5, 110).

Five of the 18 teams in action Friday had already had their tournament debuts. The Nets were the only winner from last week within that group, but fell to 1-1 after losing to the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks improved to 1-1 behind a 44-6-6 night from Luka Doncic. The Wizards, Thunder and Grizzlies, the first 0-2 squads, are in deep trouble as they will need to win out to even have a shot at reaching the knockout stage.

In getting a win in Phoenix Friday night, the Lakers, who had been 0-5 on the road, got their first road victory of the season to improve to 4-5. Based on the point differential tiebreaker, the Lakers are in second place in the "West A" group, just behind the Utah Jazz. The other group leaders are the 76ers (East A), Celtics (East C), Nuggets (West B) and Timberwolves (West C).

After the second night of the tournament is over, only the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic, the two teams that played in Thursday's Mexico City game won by the Hawks, will have yet to play their first tourney game.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m.

Pacers at 76ers, 7 p.m.

Magic at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs at Thunder, 7:30 p.m.

Mavericks at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Jazz, 9 p.m.

Clippers at Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.

76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.

Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Philadelphia 76ers 1 0 114 +8 Indiana Pacers 1 0 121 +5 Atlanta Hawks 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Cavaliers 0 1 116 -5 Detroit Pistons 0 1 106 -8

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 1 0 121 +14 Brooklyn Nets 1 1 216 -12 Orlando Magic 0 0 0 0 Toronto Raptors 0 0 0 0 Chicago Bulls 0 1 107 -2

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings