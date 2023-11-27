The final day of group stage play in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament is set for Tuesday night. Six spots in the quarterfinals are still up for grabs, as the Lakers and Pacers are the only teams to have secured their spots in the eight-team knockout stage. Sixteen teams still have a mathematical shot at qualifying to for the knockout rounds of the first NBA Cup In Las Vegas next month, but not all squads have an equal shot.

In the West, the Phoenix Suns, at 3-1, have the inside track on reaching the next stage via the wild card. In fact, all signs are pointing to a quarterfinal matchup against the West A group winners, the Lakers, in Los Angeles. In the East, with only the Pacers having earned a spot, 10 the conference's 15 teams are still in contention to advance.

On Friday night, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors avoided elimination with victories over the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, while the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings all moved into first place with wins. The scenarios for the remaining groups can be found below. How it will play out, no one knows, but we do know when. Tuesday night will be the final group stage play. Of the eight games on the schedule, two of them -- Bucks at Heat and Kings at Warriors -- will have major ramifications.

East clinching scenarios

West clinching scenarios

Here's a quick refresher on how the In-Season Tournament works. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more. All games on ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., League Pass

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., League Pass

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD, time TBD, TNT

Thursday, Dec. 7

East semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, ESPN

West semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, time TBD, TNT

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 24

Magic 113, Celtics 96

Suns 110, Grizzlies 89

Knicks 100, Heat 98

Raptors 121, Bulls 108

Pacers 136, Pistons 113

Rockets 105, Nuggets 86

Bucks 131, Wizards 128

Kings 124, Timberwolves 111

Warriors 118, Spurs 112

Pelicans 116, Clippers 106

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Magic 126, Raptors 107

Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Cavaliers 122, 76ers 119 (OT)

Suns 120, Trail Blazers 107

Lakers 131, Jazz 99

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks 130, Hornets 99

Knicks 120, Wizards 99

76ers 126, Hawks 116

Cavaliers 108, Pistons 100

Celtics 108, Raptors 105

Kings 129, Spurs 120

Magic 103, Bulls 97

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

Suns 131, Jazz 128

Lakers 107, Trail Blazers 95

Clippers 104, Rockets 100

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat 111, Hornets 105

Hawks 126, Pistons 120

Pacers 132, 76ers 126

Nets 124, Magic 104

Thunder 123, Spurs 87

Pelicans 131, Mavericks 110

Jazz 115, Trail Blazers 99

Nuggets 111, Clippers 108

Timberwolves 104, Warriors 101

Lakers 134, Grizzlies 107

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Eastern Conference Group A standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Indiana Pacers A 4 0 546 +39 Cleveland Cavaliers 2 1 346 +6 Philadelphia 76ers 2 2 485 +9 Atlanta Hawks 1 2 394 -9 Detroit Pistons E 0 4 439 -45

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings



Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Orlando Magic 3 1 446 +22 Boston Celtics 2 1 325 0 Brooklyn Nets 2 1 340 +8 Toronto Raptors E 1 2 333 -9 Chicago Bulls E 0 3 312 -21

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings

A = advances as group winner

W = advances on wild card berth

E = eliminated