The third night of the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament is coming up, and based on the schedule the league has set, it might just be the best slate of games the event has produced yet. Headlining the early window is a matchup between Rookie of the Year favorites Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, while the late night set includes a Clippers team trying to avoid an 0-5 start with James Harden facing its most dreaded opponent: the defending champion Denver Nuggets, who have now beaten them six times in a row.

Meanwhile, some of the NBA's highest-profile teams are already in danger from a tournament perspective. Short of a miracle, two losses effectively knocks a team out. The Clippers, Spurs, Pelicans, Mavericks, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Nets will all therefore be fighting for their tournament lives. We have two games between teams with 1-0 group records, as the Timberwolves will face the Warriors and the Pacers will square off with the 76ers. The winners of those games will be in control of their groups moving forward.

Here's a quick refresher on what to expect in the In-Season Tournament. The league has divided each conference into three five-team groups. Those teams will play group stage games on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. The teams are debuting this season's city edition uniforms and the games will be played on specially-designed courts.

Once all five teams in each group have played one another, the top eight will advance to the knockout stage in early December. Those eight teams will include the six group winners along with one wild-card team in each conference.

Below is the 2023 In-Season Tournament schedule, scores, standings and more.

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Heat at Hornets, 7 p.m., League Pass

Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m., League Pass

Pacers at 76ers, 7 p.m., League Pass

Magic at Nets, 7:30 p.m., League Pass

Spurs at Thunder, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Mavericks at Pelicans, 8 p.m., League Pass

Trail Blazers at Jazz, 9 p.m., League Pass

Clippers at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m., League Pass

Grizzlies at Lakers, 10:30 p.m., League Pass

Friday, Nov. 17

Bucks at Hornets, 7 p.m.

Knicks at Wizards, 7 p.m.

76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Celtics at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Kings at Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Magic at Bulls, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Suns at Jazz, 10 p.m.

Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Rockets at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Raptors at Magic, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Suns, 9 p.m.

Jazz at Lakers, 10 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 24

Celtics at Magic, 2:30 p.m.

Suns at Grizzlies, 5 p.m.

Heat at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Pistons at Pacers, 8 p.m.

Nuggets at Rockets, 8 p.m.

Wizards at Bucks, 8 p.m.

Kings at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Warriors, 10 p.m.

Pelicans at Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Bulls at Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Hornets at Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder at Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Quarterfinal: TBD at TBD

Thursday, Dec. 7

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

Saturday, Dec. 9

Final: TBD vs. TBD at Las Vegas

NBA In-season Tournament scores, results

Friday, Nov. 3

Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Bucks 110, Knicks 105

Heat 121, Wizards 114

Nets 109, Bulls 107

Warriors 141, Thunder 139

Nuggets 125, Mavericks 114

Trail Blazers 115, Grizzlies 113 (OT)

Friday, Nov. 10

76ers 114, Pistons 106

Hornets 124, Wizards 117

Celtics 121, Nets 107

Rockets 104, Pelicans 101

Jazz 127, Grizzlies 121

Timberwolves 117, Spurs 110

Mavericks 144, Clippers 126

Kings 105, Thunder 98

Lakers 122, Suns 119

Eastern Conference Group A standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Philadelphia 76ers 1 0 114 +8 Indiana Pacers 1 0 121 +5 Atlanta Hawks 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Cavaliers 0 1 116 -5 Detroit Pistons 0 1 106 -8

Eastern Conference Group B standings

Eastern Conference Group C standings

Wins Losses Points Scored Point Differential Boston Celtics 1 0 121 +14 Brooklyn Nets 1 1 216 -12 Orlando Magic 0 0 0 0 Toronto Raptors 0 0 0 0 Chicago Bulls 0 1 107 -2

Western Conference Group A standings

Western Conference Group B standings

Western Conference Group C standings