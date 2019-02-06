NBA trade deadline: Bucks send Thon Maker to Pistons in exchange for Stanley Johnson, per report
Two former lottery picks get an opportunity for a change of scenery
The NBA trade deadline is definitely in full swing now.
After the Philadelphia 76ers got the ball rolling by acquiring Tobias Harris overnight, a pair of Eastern Conferences teams have agreed to a trade on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a trade that will send Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Stanley Johnson, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Both players have underperformed since entering the league as lottery picks. However, a change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered for both Johnson and Maker.
CBS Sports will continue updating this story as necessary.
