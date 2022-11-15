The Sacramento Kings (6-6) host the Brooklyn Nets (6-8) in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday night. Brooklyn is in the midst of a four-game West Coast road trip, and in its last game, the team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103. Meanwhile, Sacramento has won three straight games, and on Sunday, the Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 122-115. Kyrie Irving (suspension) is out for Brooklyn, with Ben Simmons (knee) and Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable.

Nets vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -2

Nets vs. Kings Over-Under: 226.5 points

Nets vs. Kings money line: Kings -130, Nets +110

BK: Nets are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings in Sacramento

SAC: Kings are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is blazingly quick and electric in the open floor. Fox has elite speed in transition and loves being in attack mode as the Kentucky product can put his head down and consistently get to the rim. He has a nose for the ball and will swipe his fair share of steals. The 2017 fifth-overall pick is averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and six assists per game. On Nov. 11, Fox finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals.

Guard Kevin Huerter is a solid outside shooter who spaces the floor for Sacramento. Huerter is terrific in catch-and-shoot situations, and the Maryland product is an unselfish player. Huerter is putting up 16.6 points and 3.2 assists per contest. Additionally, he's knocking down 51 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant remains lights out on a nightly basis as Durant has an impeccable offensive arsenal and an effortless jump shot. The 12-time All-Star can score in the post, driving down the lane, or with a jumper from the perimeter. Durant also has a good court vision to dish the open man. He logs 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. In his last matchup, Durant supplied 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks.

Forward Royce O'Neale adds athleticism to the Nets' frontcourt. O'Neale slashes to the paint well and can absorb contact down low. The Baylor product can hit open 3-pointers while owning good length and size. The 29-year-old averages 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. On Nov. 7, O'Neale finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

