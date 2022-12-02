An Atlantic Division matchup involves the Toronto Raptors (11-10) heading to the Barclays Center to play the Brooklyn Nets (12-11) on Friday night. This is the third of four matchups between these division foes, with Brooklyn securing wins in both games thus far. On Nov. 23, the Nets topped the Raptors 112-98. Otto Porter Jr. (left second toe dislocation) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) are out for Toronto, while Ben Simmons (lateral upper calf strain) is out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Brooklyn, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Nets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 223.5. Before making any Nets vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Raptors vs. Nets Over-Under: 223.5 points

Raptors vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -120, Toronto +100

TOR: Raptors are 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Brooklyn

BK: Under is 6-1 in Nets' last 7 home games



Raptors vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving owns a masterful offensive repertoire as he can score from all three levels on the floor with no problem. The Duke product has been very effective in the first two games against Toronto, scoring 29-plus. In the Nov. 23 win, Irving led the way for Brooklyn with 29 points, three assists, and went 5-for-8 from downtown. The seven-time All-Star will look to torch the Raptors for the third time this season.

Forward Kevin Durant has been one of the top scorers in the league since entering the NBA in 2007. Durant is able to break down any defense to create easy looks at the basket. The 12-time All-Star is in a groove, dropping 31-plus points in four straight games, and on Monday, he racked up a season-high 45 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Durant now ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (30.4).

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward OG Anunoby is a legit two-way threat in the frontcourt who owns great length and quickness to go with outstanding instincts on the defensive end. The Indiana product is first in the NBA in steals (2.3) with one block per game. The 25-year-old does own a well-rounded offensive attack as he can put the ball on the deck or knock down jumpers from the perimeter. Anunoby averages 18.7 points and six rebounds per game. On Nov. 26, Anunoby logged 26 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

Guard Fred VanVleet is an intelligent and efficient distributor as he is able to scan the floor and make the right read quickly. The Wichita State product has a very good 3-point jumper that can consistently threaten the defense. The 28-year-old averages 17.5 points and 6.6 assists per contest. He's dished out five-plus dimes in five straight games.

How to make Raptors vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 234 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.