The Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets meet for a spotlight showdown on Tuesday evening. Both teams are active in advance of the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, with the Nets now operating without Kyrie Irving after finalizing a trade to the Mavericks on Monday. Brooklyn is 32-21 and also operating on the second night of a back-to-back set after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Suns are 29-26 overall in 2022-23, including a 10-17 record on the road. Devin Booker (groin) has been upgraded to probable for the Suns, with Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) ruled out. Brooklyn's injury report is to be determined coming off the back-to-back, though Kevin Durant (knee) is expected to remain out. Ben Simmons (knee) remains day-to-day.

Nets vs. Suns spread: Suns -4.5

Nets vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Nets vs. Suns money line: Suns -190, Nets +158

PHX: The Suns are 14-13 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 11-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is elite in key areas on offense, including top-five marks in 3-point accuracy (38.5%), assists (27.1 per game) and offensive rebound rate (31.1%). From there, the Suns are very strong on defense, including a top-eight mark in overall defensive efficiency. Opponents are scoring only 1.12 points per possession against Phoenix, and the Suns hold the opposition to just 23.5 assists per game. That ranks the Suns in the top five of the NBA in assist prevention, and Phoenix is in the top six of the league in 2-point percentage allowed (53.0%) and 3-pointers allowed (11.4 per game).

Phoenix also gives up fewer than 13 fast break points per game, and the Suns create 14.8 turnovers per contest. The Suns also block 5.0 shots per game, a top-10 mark, and Phoenix allows only 49 points in the paint per game. Brooklyn is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, securing only 23% of missed shots, and Phoenix has the rest advantage against a team playing for the second straight night.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has outlier strengths on both ends of the floor. The Nets lead the league in blocked shots and 2-point percentage allowed on defense, with opponents making fewer than 51% of attempts inside the arc. Brooklyn is also in the top five in field goal percentage allowed and assists allowed, while landing in the top quartile of the NBA in preventing points in the paint. Phoenix is in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw creation rate, and the Suns don't put immense pressure on the rim.

On offense, the Nets are scoring more than 1.15 points per possession and leading the NBA in shooting efficiency. That includes top-three metrics in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage, and the Nets average more than 16 fast break points per game. Phoenix also has foul issues, recording a bottom-five mark in free throw prevention, and that boost at the charity stripe can give Brooklyn confidence and increased efficiency.

