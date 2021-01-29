The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are 8-9 overall and 1-5 at home, while Brooklyn is 12-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. Brooklyn is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Nets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232. Before entering any Nets vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Nets spread: Thunder +9.5

Thunder vs. Nets over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City outlasted the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, 102-97. The Thunder overcame an early 32-17 deficit. Al Horford shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Horford scored his 12,000th-career point vs. Phoenix, becoming one of seven active players with as many points and 1,000-plus blocked shots. OKC has split its last six games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered his fourth consecutive game with 20-plus points as he had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on Wednesday. The Thunder have won their last five meetings with the Nets, by an average of 7.2 points per game. The Thunder are 16-7 vs. the Nets during the Oklahoma City era.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn picked up a 132-128 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. James Harden shot 5-for-9 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 31 points, 15 assists, and eight boards. Kevin Durant (32 points), Harden and Kyrie Irving (26 points) became the first trio of Nets since 2015 to score 25-plus points in a game. Brooklyn scored a season-high 74 points in the paint vs. Atlanta.

The Nets have won three consecutive games. Durant is second in the league in scoring (30.5 points per game). He will be rested on Friday. Harden leads the league in assists per game at 11.1. Brooklyn leads the NBA in fourth quarter points per game at 30.4.

