The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) travel to play the Denver Nuggets (14-9) in a Western Conference showdown at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. The Mavericks have been able to string along some victories. They've won two straight, and three of their last four games. On Tuesday, the Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 130-111. Meanwhile, Denver is on a two-game slide, falling 121-106 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Jeff Green (knee), Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) are all questionable for Denver. Dallas is 7-15-1 against the spread, while Denver is 11-12 ATS this season.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 222.5 points

Mavericks vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -190, Dallas +158

DAL: Over is 7-1 in Mavericks' last 8 games playing on 0 days rest

DEN: Nuggets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight-up loss of more than 10 points

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver owns a talented and well-balanced offense. The Nuggets are able to create good looks at the rim while getting out in transition. They head into this game ranked 12th in the NBA in points (114.7), first in field goal percentage (50), and ninth in 3-point percentage (43.2). This team has scored at least 120 points in three of their last six outings.

Center Nikola Jokic does it all for this Denver team. Jokic has a very high basketball IQ and the skills to be impactful in multiple areas. The four-time All-Star can really shoot the basketball with elite court vision as a passer. The 27-year-old leads the squad in points (23.2), rebounds (10.1), assists (8.9), and steals (1.3). In his last game, Jokic finished with 32 points, 16 boards, and nine dimes.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic does everything on the floor for this ball club. Doncic owns outstanding court vision and is able to thread the needle. He's fourth in the league in assists (8.5), logging 10-plus in three of his last five games. The three-time All-Star can create his shot from anywhere on the court with ease. Additionally, Doncic leads the NBA with 33.4 points per game. On Monday, he finished with 33 points, six boards, and eight assists.

Forward Tim Hardaway Jr. is an excellent shooting option from the perimeter. Hardaway Jr. shoots 35% from downtown and makes 2.7 3-pointers per game. The Michigan product is athletic and does an excellent job at filling the lane. The 30-year-old averages 12.6 points per game but has scored 20-plus in three of his last four games. On Saturday, Hardaway Jr. dropped 28 points, seven rebounds, and went 8-of-13 from deep.

