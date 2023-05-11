The Denver Nuggets aim to clinch a berth in the 2023 Western Conference Finals on Thursday. Denver leads the Phoenix Suns by a 3-2 margin in their Western Conference semifinals series. The Nuggets won Game 5 by 16 points at home on Tuesday, with Game 6 set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Deandre Ayton (rib) is listed as questionable for the Suns, with Chris Paul (groin) remaining out.

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Suns -3

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Suns -155, Nuggets +130

DEN: The Nuggets are 20-25 against the spread in road games

PHX: The Suns are 25-20-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has the best overall profile of any team in the 2023 NBA playoffs. After earning the No. 1 seed with stellar regular season play, the Nuggets are 7-3 in the postseason with a league-best +6.8 net rating in those contests. Much of that can be traced to a dynamic offense that is generating more than 1.17 points per possession in playoff games, but the Nuggets have also performed quite well on defense.

Denver is allowing only 111.1 points per 100 possessions in playoff games, and has been elite on the defensive glass, securing 75.9% of available rebounds. The Nuggets have always been stellar in 3-point defense, yielding 34.4% shooting to opponents during the regular season, and they've followed that with 33.4% 3-point shooting allowed in the playoffs and just 31.9% to Phoenix in the series. With that defensive resistance coupled with elite offensive metrics from both the regular season and the playoffs, Denver is a difficult team to overcome. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has depth concerns, but the Suns are led by two unquestioned superstars in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The pairing leads Phoenix to a sparkling 117.6 offensive rating in playoff action, and the Suns are leading the 2023 NBA playoffs with 49.8% shooting from the field and 18.7 fast break points per game. Booker has arguably been the best player in the NBA postseason, leading the league with 35.9 points per contest. He is shooting 60.1% from the field and 51.7% from 3-point range in playoff action, and is also getting teammates involved with 7.1 assists per game. That comes after a regular season in which he averaged 27.8 points per game on 60.1% true shooting, and Booker is joined in his elite production by Durant.

Durant, a former MVP and future Hall of Fame selection, is averaging 29.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs after arriving in Phoenix midseason. Durant has been even more productive against Denver, averaging 30.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while also providing the Suns with high-end defensive activity. See which team to pick here.

