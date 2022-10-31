The Toronto Raptors will try to bounce back from a loss to Philadelphia when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Toronto had won consecutive games prior to its 112-90 setback against the 76ers on Friday. Atlanta is coming off a loss of its own, as it had won two straight before losing at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 3 points in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -3

Raptors vs. Hawks over/under: 222 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Toronto -155, Atlanta +130

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is in a much better scheduling spot on Monday night, as this is the final game of a three-game homestand. Atlanta is amid a five-game road trip and is coming off a tough loss to Milwaukee, so fatigue could play a role in the outcome of this game. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet went 0 of 8 from 3-point range on Friday after posting 77 consecutive games with at least one made triple, so he should bounce back against Atlanta.

Forward Pascal Siakam leads Toronto with 25.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in every game this season and is poised to do damage on Monday night. The Raptors have dominated this series in recent years, winning 13 of the last 17 matchups between these teams. They have also covered the spread in four of the last six meetings, so they will be entering this game with confidence.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta point guard Trae Young is red-hot coming into this game, which does not bode well for Toronto's chances of covering the spread as the favorite. Young scored 42 points against Milwaukee on Saturday and has now scored at least 35 points in each of his last three games. The Raptors gave up 44 points to Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey on Friday, even though the 76ers were without Joel Embiid.

VanVleet's numbers have plummeted so far this season, as he is averaging less than 14 points per game. He has been one of Toronto's top scorers in recent years, so the Raptors are going to have trouble winning games without his normal contributions. Young's hot shooting alone could be enough to get Atlanta across the finish line as far as covering the spread is concerned.

How to make Raptors vs. Hawks picks

