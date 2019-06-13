Raptors vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 picks, predictions from expert on 30-16 run

The Toronto Raptors look to clinch their first NBA championship, while the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors aim to keep their title hopes going when the teams meet in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors are still up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and there will be no Kevin Durant for the Warriors, who injured his Achilles in Game 5. Steph Curry and the Warriors rallied from a six-point deficit in the final minutes for a 106-105 win in Toronto. Now, Kawhi Leonard leads Toronto to Oracle Arena, where the Raptors won Games 3 and 4. Golden State is favored by 2.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds, with the over-under set at 211.5. Before you make any Raptors vs. Warriors picks for Thursday, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine expert Zack Cimini, given the sizzling run he's on.

Cimini knows Golden State looked like its usual self in Game 5, hitting 20 three-pointers. Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 12 of them and 57 points overall, while Durant was 3-for-3 from behind the arc in 11 minutes before his injury.

The Warriors went 30-11 at home during the regular season, the best mark in the rugged Western Conference. While it's hard to expect a similar shooting night from most teams, it's not for the Warriors, who rank No. 3 in threes per game (13) and three-point field goal percentage (38.3).

But just because the Warriors are back home and found their form in Game 5 doesn't mean they'll cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread on Thursday.

Toronto won't be intimidated by playing at Oracle. The Raptors won Games 3 and 4 there and took the regular season meeting too. Leonard averaged 33 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two playoff games in Oakland and Pascal Saikam produced 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Raptors can also take some solace in the way they dominated Game 5 in many ways, outscoring the Warriors 54-32 in the paint, with twice as many offensive rebounds (13-6) and fewer turnovers overall.

