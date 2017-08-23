Report: Kyrie Irving told Cleveland he preferred not to report to Cavs camp

After Kyrie Irving told the Cleveland Cavaliers he wanted out, the front office was looking to strike a deal -- doing so Tuesday night in a blockbuster with the Boston Celtics. But Koby Altman and the Cavs' brass had a pretty clear timeline laid out by Irving.

According to a report from ESPN, Irving told Cleveland he wanted out before training camp.

In recent weeks, that idea [of working out differences in Cleveland] became unrealistic, as Irving let it be known that he would rather not report to training camp than begin another season with Cleveland, sources told ESPN.

After reportedly listing the Spurs, Wolves, Heat and Knicks as preferred destinations, Irving is Boston-bound. The Celtics are sending Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick, and Jae Crowder to Cleveland in return for the All-Star point guard in the prime of his career.

Although Irving had little leverage because he had two years left on his contract, his gesture of waiving his trade-kicker -- a move that essentially costs him $6 million -- suggests Irving was happy with the destination, and was willing to help facilitate it.