Report: Russell Westbrook, Paul George played major role in bringing Melo to OKC

Russell Westbrook and Paul George were brought together all of a sudden by an unexpected trade involving the Thunder and Pacers. Nobody would blame them if they spent the offseason just trying to get to know each other and work on their game instead of going out and bringing more pieces to the Thunder.

However, they chose to be active this offseason and worked on bringing Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City. Anthony has been adamant about being traded to the Rockets. The only team he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for was Houston, but that recently changed with training camp fast approaching. That's where George and Westbrook came in:

Russell Westbrook and Paul George played an immense part in getting Anthony to waive no-trade for OKC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Westbrook and George reportedly played key roles in convincing Anthony to agree to come play with them. After they did that it was up to the Thunder to get a deal done, and that's exactly what they did. Now that Anthony is heading to OKC it'll be up to those three to make it work on the court.

There's a real possibility of this working. Three star players -- two on a brand new team -- all forming together to try and win a championship. Keep in mind as well that all of them are soon to be free agents. This will be a fascinating experience that is well worth watching all season long.