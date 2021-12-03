The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Houston is 5-16 overall and 4-5 at home, while Orlando is 5-18 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Rockets have won four consecutive games. The Magic ended a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday.

The Rockets won both meetings between the teams last season. Houston is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Magic vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Magic spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets vs. Magic over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, 114-110. The Rockets took both games in a home-and-home series with OKC. Jae'Sean Tate dropped a double-double on a career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds in addition to seven assists. Houston scored 41 points in the fourth quarter on the way to its first road win of the season.

Christian Wood (ankle) is expected to be available for Friday's game. Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) is questionable and Jalen Green (hamstring) is out.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando upended the Denver Nuggets 108-103 on Wednesday. The Magic overcame a 63-47 halftime deficit in the win. Cole Anthony picked up 24 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds. Franz Wagner, who scored 15 points, hit a decisive three-pointer with 1:45 remaining.

The Magic outscored the Nuggets in the paint, 66-38. Orlando shot a season-best 54.3 percent from the field.

How to make Rockets vs. Magic picks

